Khama Billiat is still waiting to make a return from instituted medical treatment programme after he aggravated his hamstring injury on his return to action in Kaizer Chiefs’ final match of 2019.

The club gave an update on his injury yesterday ahead of the 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows.

The Zimbabwean winger was expected to return to action around this time. According to a scan done at the start of the month, he sustained a small area of inflammation on his hamstring.

Before his latest sidelining, Billiat had spent two weeks out of action before making an appearance in the game against Maritzburg United on 22 December.

