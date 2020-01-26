Zimbabwe’s opponents in the Afcon Qualifiers, Zambia have appointed Milutin “Micho” Sredolevic as their new coach.

Chipolopolo are in same Group H with the Warriors, and the two teams have already met in the competition with the latter winning 2-1 away.

Confirming the appointment, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), said on their official Facebook page: ”The FAZ executive committee settled for Milutin Sredolevic popularly known as ‘Micho’.

“The Serb was picked after a highly rigorous process that commenced with a public advert in the national press.”

Meanwhile, Micho had also applied for the Warriors top job but didn’t make it on the final shortlist submitted to the Zifa board last week.

Joey Antipas, the only local coach who applied for the Warriors job, is the favourite to land the post.

Former Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay and Leicester City lnternational Academy coach Alistair Heath are also being considered.

The local football body said they will announce the newly appointed coach this week.

