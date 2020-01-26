Evans Rusike says the changes in formation at SuperSport United have been hard for him to get his groove back.

The Zimbabwean has had a quiet campaign so far after switching from a central attacking role to a wide one. He has scored two goals and registered two assists in 19 domestic appearances, a long way from his best.

His last season record saw him scoring six goals and registering four assists in 24 appearances.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a season for me particularly after the change of position. I love playing in the centre but the coach saw something and now I’m playing as a midfielder or the wide striker. So, I am trying to get a feel for the position,” he said, according to IOL.

Rusike, though, vows that given an opportunity to contribute to the team in the for the remainder of the season, he’ll grab the chance with both hands.

“When you play in the central position, you might get more chances and you don’t use all of them.

“But when you playing wider, when you get just one chance, you have to bury it because you might not get another one,” he said.

