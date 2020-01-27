Former Chicken Inn player Bravie Ayanda Sibanda is hopeful of clinching a deal at South African National First Division side Uthongathi FC.

The little known attacking midfielder recently sneaked out of the country to undergo a two weeks trial stint at the KZN-based club.

He is a free agent after his departure at the Gamecocks at the end of last year.

In an interview with B-Metro from South Africa, Sibanda said: “I didn’t get enough game time at Chicken Inn in the past season and that is why I decided to go club hunting.

“This was coupled with the fact that salaries and other benefits in South Africa are always attractive.

“I lost my parents some time ago and I have been taking care of my siblings with the little that I was getting at Chicken Inn.

“I will be here for two weeks and I am confident that everything will go well.”

Uthongathi is home to another Zimbabwean player Cleopas Dube who joined the side last following his release from Witbank Spurs.

