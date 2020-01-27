Khama Billiat has been out of action since Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United on December 22, and according to the club, the Zimbabwean has of late been on an “instituted medical treatment programme”.

Billiat aggravated his hamstring injury during the match and was expected to return around this time but will only be available for selection at least a week from now.

Coach Ernst Middendorp has explained the rehabilitation process, giving a detailed update on the player.

“Khama Billiat has had a similar programme since the middle of December, like (Reeve) Frosler, who could only play a maximum of 45 minutes today (against Arrows) and he’s okay, there was no handicap,” the coach said, according to Soccer Laduma.

“Khama last played against Maritzburg on December 22 and we decided to totally take him out – and now this week we don’t have a game and we will take him into the training programme. It can be possible that we get him right in the next two weeks, but if we need a week more, we will take it. But in the next week or so he should be available to be fully integrated.”

