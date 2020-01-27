Knowledge Musona picked an injury in his second appearance at new club KAS Eupen on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean was subbed off just after the half-hour mark in 1-0 win over Waasland Beveren.

The club confirmed the news in a report of the match on their official website but did not give the nature and extent of the injury.

The report revealed: “Coach Beñat San José was forced to change early because Knowledge Musona had to leave the pitch after 32 minutes due to injury and was replaced by Jon Bautista.”

Musona arrived at the club two weeks ago on a loan until the end of the season from Anderlecht.

The 29-year old has experienced a couple of injuries since making the switch to the Purple & White in June 2018. His recent sidelining before Saturday’s incident happened at the start of the season and was out of action for some months.

