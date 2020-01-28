Tottenham forward Christian Eriksen has left English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs to join Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The Danish becomes the first departure under the management of coach Jose Mourinho.

Both Spurs and Inter confirmed the transfer which is worth £17.5million.

Speaking to InterTV once the move was completed, Eriksen said: ‘I couldn’t wait to get there, being here is beautiful and I’m happy to be a new Inter player.

“I am very excited and I can’t wait to get to know the fans, I have already had the opportunity to feel their warmth, it was a fantastic welcome. I feel great.

“Honestly, I’m not one who cares a lot about numbers but I know that people like them and testify that I did a lot well in England.

“Now the time has come to take on a new challenge, I am very happy to be able to play in Serie A and with a great club like Inter, it is a fantastic club.”

