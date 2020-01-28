Harare City are set to get a part of the fee paid by Lyon to Le Havre in the transfer of Tinotenda Kadewere.

The 24-year old striker joined the French Ligue 1 side for €15 million to become the most expensive Zimbabwean.

The move will see Kadewere’s former teams sharing 5% of the transfer fee, according to the FIFA regulations.

Zimbabwean clubs that have contributed to the player’s development are the Sunshine Boys and Highfield Academy.

Swedish team Djurgardens will also get their share of the money.

City spokesperson, Michael Chideme, has confirmed to The Herald that they have been contacted with regards to Kadewere’s move and were looking forward to getting their part of money.

“Yes, we have benefitted in the past. When he moved from Sweden to France we got something and I can confirm we got communication at the weekend that we should expect something again.

“I am not sure about the figures but something should definitely come our way,” said Chideme.

Kadewere’s brother Prosper, who is one of the administrators running Highfield Academy, said they are yet to contacted but confirmed to the publication getting a lump sum the last time the Warriors forward was involved in a transfer deal.

“I am not sure about it this time around. But when he moved from Sweden to France for the first time, we got something. So we are just waiting to hear from his agent,” said Prosper.

