Baroka captain Elvis Chipezeze has started light training after suffering a neck injury in his side’s 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United.

The Zimbabwean sprained his neck muscle after landing awkwardly just ten minutes into the second half following a collision in the air with Maritzburg’s Judas Moseamedi. He was was taken off on a stretcher in the 58th minute, strapped with a neck guard and an oxygen mask.

It was later confirmed that the injury was not as serious as it seemed at first.

In a video posted on Baroka’s Twitter account, Chipezeze thanked his followers for the support and hinted he could be available on weekend.

Here is the video.

CHIPEZEZE DOING FINE Our Captain Elvis Chipezeze started doing some light training this morning after the muscle Sprain on Sunday.#LennaKeMoroka #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/rsXhxAg2Cq — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) January 28, 2020

