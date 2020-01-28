Baroka captain Elvis Chipezeze has started light training after suffering a neck injury in his side’s 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United.

The Zimbabwean sprained his neck muscle after landing awkwardly just ten minutes into the second half following a collision in the air with Maritzburg’s Judas Moseamedi. He was was taken off on a stretcher in the 58th minute, strapped with a neck guard and an oxygen mask.

It was later confirmed that the injury was not as serious as it seemed at first.

In a video posted on Baroka’s Twitter account, Chipezeze thanked his followers for the support and hinted he could be available on weekend.

Here is the video.

