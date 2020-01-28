The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) will put behind what has been a week to forget and shift their focus to the naming of a new Warriors coach.

This past week has seen the country’s football governing body barred from entering the COSAFA Annual General Meeting on account of unpaid subscriptions, an excuse which many believe was just a scapegoat to cover up frosty relations between the current administration and former president Philip Chiyangwa, who chairs the regional body.

The Warriors head coach job, left vacant by the resignation of Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa after a chaos-filled AFCON 2019, is set to be handed over to one of the 7 aspirants this week.

Chickenn Inn coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas, who has held the post on interim basis since Chidzambwa quit, guided the Warriors to the CHAN 2020 finals and World Cup 2022 qualifiers group stage and is the only local coach aspiring to have the biggest coaching job in the country.

Leicester City Academy coach Alistair Heath is one of the foreign coaches in contention for the job. The British is a holder of a UEFA A License.

Former Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Elroy Akbay is also vying for the job, the same goes for Spanish coach Manuel “Manolo” Marquez Roca, Hans Michael Weiss of Germany, Kosta Papic of Serbia and Zdravko Logarusic of Croatia.

