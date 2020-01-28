The Zimbabwe Football Association is reportedly considering retaining Joey Antipas as the interim coach of the national team.

The Chicken Inn boss took that role in August last year on a six-month contract following the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa. His mandate ended with a 2-1 victory over Zambia in the Afcon Qualifiers in November.

The debt-ridden football body then moved to appoint a substantive mentor and confirmed last month that the recruiting process was underway.

Three names were shortlisted for the job and the list was submitted to the Zifa board last week. It included Antipas, former Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay and Leicester City lnternational Academy coach Alistair Heath.

But after considering their financial status, the association has noted that they are not in the right position to appoint a permanent gaffer, according to ZTN News.

This has left them with no option other than retaining the services of Antipas on an interim basis.

Zifa are expected to announce the appointment of the new coach this week.

Comments

comments