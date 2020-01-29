Zifa has announced Zdravko Logarušić as the new substantive Warriors coach.

Logarušić will be assisted by Joey Antipas, Lloyd Chitembwe and the Under 23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya with Pernell Mckop as the goalkeepers’ coach.

The Croatian replaces Sunday Chidzambwa who left the post in last August. He becomes the first foreigner to take the job after Germany-born Klaus-Dieter Pagels who coached the Warriors from 2012 to 2013.

Logarušić’s last job was with the Sudanese national team from December 2017 to November 2019. He was sacked from the position in November last year following the team’s defeat to South Africa in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers.

The the well-travelled gaffer also had stints in Africa when he coached Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards of the Kenyan Premier League, Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko and Tanzanian club Simba SC.

As Zifa made the appointment based on their financial status, the new Warriors coach has been entangled in a contractual dispute before.

He demanded about $US 1 600 from Simba SC after the club “unprocedurally cancelled his contract” in 2013.

Logarušić attracted media attention in September when he said that FIFA changed his votes in the 2019 Best Awards.

He claimed that he picked Mohammed Salah in his first box but when FIFA released the voting results, it said he chose Lionel Messi as his first pick.

Meanwhile, his first Warriors assignment will be in the Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria in March.

