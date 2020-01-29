As all indications point to Chicken Inn coach Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas being named Warriors coach, he is likely to leave the Bulawayo-based side if that happens, it has emerged.

Speculation is rife that the cash-strapped Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) will opt for Antipas as replacement for Sunday Chidzambwa at the helm of the senior men’s national team.

It has however emerged that unlike in his previous tenure, when he was interim Warriors coach doubling as The Gamecocks coach, if Antipas is appointed by ZIFA, he won’t have the Chicken Inn job.

According to The Herald newspaper, the Chicken Inn hierarchy believes they could have won the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title had Antipas not shifted his focus on national team assignments at the end of the season.

What that means is that Antipas might have to assume the Warriors coach role at the expense of his Chicken Inn job.

