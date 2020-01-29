Kaizer Chiefs have extended Willard Katsande’s contract with another season.

The midfielder was approaching the end of his previous deal whi he signed in 2017.

The club confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Player Updates! We are pleased to announce that Willard Katsande's contract has been extended by one season, ending in June 2021. Katsande made 272 appearances for Chiefs and has scored 17 goals for the club. Kitoko makasi.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/FFwhptn1jH — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 29, 2020

