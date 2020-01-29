Kaizer Chiefs have extended Willard Katsande’s contract with another season.

The midfielder was approaching the end of his previous deal whi he signed in 2017.

The club confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Katsande gives word of encouragement to Billiat ahead of the 2019 Afcon
  2. Katsande out of SuperSport clash
  3. Katsande out of Ajax clash
  4. Katsande shines in Soweto Derby