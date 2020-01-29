Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is looking forward to playing his first final since he joined the Birmingham-based outfit.

The Dean Smith-coached side beat Leicester City 2-1 in a dramatic Carabao Cup semi-final at Villa Park on Tuesday through goals from Matty Targett and Trezeguet to book a place in the final against either Manchester City or Manchester United, who clash in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Nakamba took to his Instagram after the game and expressed excitement over the Wembley prospects.

