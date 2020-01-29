Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed dissatisfaction with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for not awarding a penalty after what he described as a “definite handball” by Marvelous Nakamba in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa last night.

A last gasp Trezeguet goal sent Villa to Wembley on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline but the former Liverpool boss felt the referee should have awarded a penalty on the incident involving the Zimbabwean midfielder.

Nakamba blocked a goal bound James Madison effort, seemingly with his hand, but referee Mike Dean ignored massive protests for a penalty and instead consulted VAR, and still no spot kick was given.

“I thought we were excellent in the game. Their goalkeeper made some outstanding saves. We had a nice control in the game. I thought we should have had a definite handball for a penalty,” Rodgers told Sky Sports after the game.

Here is what really transpired on the incident in question:

You’ve got to be questioning whether VAR saw this angle of the handball or not. And if it didn’t, then what on Earth is it there for? #lcfc pic.twitter.com/sM8wkX02iw — Jack Stevenson (@JackSteves) January 28, 2020

