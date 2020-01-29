Ronald Pfumbidzai is reportedly set to undergo surgery next month.

The left back was diagnosed with Sports Hernia problem, according to Star FM journalist Yvonne Mangunda.

The problem could have came from the groin injury which has kept him out of action since mid-December. He has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Posted by Yvonne Tendai Mangunda on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

