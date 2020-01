ZIFA president Felton Kamamb brought the press conference to a standstill when he said the new Warriors coach has coached in “most of the continents in Zimbabwe.”

Watch the video below:

WATCH: ZIFA COMIC RELIEF This is how Zifa president Felton Kamambo announced the appointment of a new national team coach -Croat Zdravko Logarusic pic.twitter.com/pKYmJ0CqXn — Larry Moyo (@larry_moyo) January 29, 2020

Comments

comments