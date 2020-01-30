Moses Chunga has agreed a deal to become Chapungu’s head coach.

The gaffer last took charge of a club in 2015 when left Harare City, and due to new PSL laws which require one to have at a CAF A bedge to coach in the top-flight league, the 54-year old had been laying low.

He was recently exempted from such requirements due to his experience.

In an interview with The Herald, Chunga confirmed that he has agreed to join Chapungu and will join the club anytime soon.

He said: “Yes, it’s true that I recently met with some top officials of Chapungu United in Gweru on Monday and we agreed in principle that I should take over as the club’s head coach as from this coming week.

“It’s a long-term contract and I should be leaving Harare for Gweru any time soon once everything is in black and white.”

The Air force side was relegated from the PSL last season but could bounce if Herentals fail in their bid to overturn the decision by the PSL Disciplinary Committee, to condemn them to Division One over match-fixing charges.

