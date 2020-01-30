Tinotenda Kadewere wants to use his move to Ligue 1 side, Lyon, as a stepping stone in reaching the levels achieved by Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette.

The French pair of Benzema and Lacazette both cut their teeth at Lyon before securing big moves to Real Madrid and Arsenal, respectively.

Benzema who moved to Spain in 2009 has gone on to become a core member of Los Blancos while Lacazette made a £52m switch to the EPL after netting 100 goals in 203 games.

Kadewere now wants to use every opportunity on his way to emulate the two players once he starts playing for the club next season.

“Signing in Lyon is very good for me, but I’m in Le Havre to help the team,” Kadewere said, according to New Zimbabwe.

“I wanted to come back on loan to Le Havre because I want to help the club go to Ligue 1. In Lyon, there were very good strikers, like Lacazette, Benzema … I want to do like Benzema if it is possible.”

The Zimbabwean signed a four-and-half year contract with Lyon but will spend the remaining part of this season at Le Havre on loan.

