Khama Billiat has resumed training as his rehabilitation process continues.

The Kaizer Chiefs winger has been out of action since December 22 after aggravating his hamstring injury. Zimbabwean has of late been on an “instituted medical treatment programme”.

The club has confirmed the 29-year old’s return to the training grounds after weeks on the sidelines.

Billiat has missed Amakhosi’s last five matches and in his absence, the team won three, lost once and drew the other.

