Newly appointed goalkeepers’ coach of the national team, Pernell McKop, says an intermediary played a part in informing ZIFA about his interest in taking up the post.

The former Zimbabwe Saints and Highlanders keeper is among the four assistants named on Wednesday to work with head coach Zdravko Logarušić.

His first job with the Warriors came in 1994 at the age of 29 as the goalkeepers coach of the Dream Team under Reinhard Fabisch. He had been forced to retire from playing football two years earlier due to a nagging back injury.

In an interview with the Herald, Pernell, who is the brother of former Warriors fullback Harry, said: “I did have a conversation with a middle man who said that they (Zifa) were discussing it and he’d let me know the outcome and it seems as though they’ve made their decision.

“I am honoured to be given this opportunity. I have just gotten the exciting news from a middleman.’’

Mckop spent the last decade-and-half coaching in the South African Absa Premiership and the National First Division.

The other members of the technical team are Joey Antipas who will be the first assistant, Lloyd Chitembwe and the U23 national team coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

