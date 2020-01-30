The new Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has been tasked to qualify for the 2021 Afcon and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Croatian gaffer was confirmed as the new head of the national team by Zifa president Felton Kamambo at a press conference on Wednesday.

He will be assisted by Joey Antipas, Lloyd Chitembwe, national U23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Pernell McKop as the goalkeepers’ coach.

Kamambo said: “We expect him to qualify us to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He should also have a plan for us to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Zimbabwe has featured at the last two editions of the Afcon, and the team is well on course to qualify again after picking four points from the opening two games of Group H.

However, the national side has never played at the World Cup and will begin the quest for its first appearance in October when the qualifying campaign starts.

“We have always been saying that it is time for football to do the talking,” the Zifa boss added. “I have stated it repeatedly and it was also in my manifesto when I was campaigning for the Zifa presidency in 2018.

“The time has now come for us to let the game attract everyone to the stadium.”

Logarušić’s first Warriors assignment will be against Algeria in the Afcon Qualifiers in March.

