ZIFA has lifted a ban imposed on former boss Phillip Chiyangwa.

The association, under current leadership of Felton Kamambo, suspended Chiyangwa and his deputy – during his tenure – Omega Sibanda, for life last year on allegations of bringing local football into disrepute through the 2019 COSAFA Cup bid debacle.

The administrators were accused of submitting incomplete bid document for the hosting of the 2019 edition without getting the government guarantee.

ZIFA, under new executive, failed to convince the government to come on board and later withdrew from hosting the tournament. This led to the suspension of the national team from participating from the 2020 edition.

The association also blamed the ex-Zimbabwe football boss of causing chaos in the Warriors camp during the 2019 Afcon held in Egypt two months ago.

Chiyangwa and Sibanda’s sanctions were reviewed at the Executive Committee held on 29 January.

“The board has unanimously resolved to lift bans imposed on Honourable Dr Phillip Chiyangwa and Honourable Omega Sibanda,” said on Thursday.

The lifting of the life ban comes at a time Kamambo and Chiyangwa have had a frosty relationship in the past months after the former accused the latter of corruption during his time in office as the Zifa president.

