Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have provided an update on the progress Warriors star Khama Billiat is making towards returning to full fitness.

The 29-year-old winger aggravated his right hamstring injury during Amakhosi’s clash with Maritzburg United on the 22nd of December and had a scan which showed a small area of inflammation.

He has not featured for Chiefs since then and the club gave an update on his fitness on their Twitter page today.

“The medical team reports a ray of hope for the return of Khama Billiat.

Billiat has started light training and early indications lead to a potential return to full training in the near future. He will then be assessed for match fitness,” read the Tweet.

