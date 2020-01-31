The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned Tunisia from taking part in the 2022 Chan tournament after the North Africans made a late withdrawal from this year’s edition to be held in Cameroon.

The Carthage Eagles pulled out of the competition owing to a congested domestic calendar which saw Tunisian clubs refuse to release their players for the competition for home-based players.

The Tunisian FA will also pay a $US 50 000 fine.

CAF confirmed the disciplinary judgement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tunisia will be replaced by Libya whom they beat 3-1 on aggregate in the last qualifying round for the finals.

