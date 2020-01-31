The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League has moved into Top 100 of the World’s best football leagues, according to information released by Germany-based organisation International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

The ZPSL was ranked number 113 in 2018 but after FC Platinum and Triangle United’s performances in the CAF inter-club competitions, it leapt to number 87 in the world in 2019.

The Platinum Boys managed to reach the group stages of the Champions League for the second successive time while Triangle were knocked out of the Confederation Cup in the Group Stage – Play-Offs.

In Africa, the ZPSL is ranked number 15 behind Zambia Super League (7) and South Africa’s ABSA Premiership (6) who have several Zimbabweans in their leagues.

The top-ranked league on the continent is Tunisia’s Ligue Professionnelle 1 which is placed on number 15 on the global list.

The English Premier League is the best national league in the World, ending a nine-year dominance of the La Liga which dropped to third while Brazil’s top-flight moved into second.

