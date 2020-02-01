The European transfer window closed on the midnight and there were some notable transfers made on the last day.

Here is a wrap of the action that took place on Deadline Day.

In the EPL, Manchester United made a shock signing of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

The Nigerian comes in as a replacement of injured Marcus Rashford.

The club also announced a deal for England U20 goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from third-tier Southend United.

Arsenal brought Southampton full-back Cedric Souares on loan for the remainder of the campaign while Manchester City released fullback Angelino on loan to RB Leipzig.

Ryan Bennett made a loan switch from Wolves to Leicester City.

La Liga giants Barcelona snapped up Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras for €10m and Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Sporting Braga for €31m. The pair was given five-year contracts and will officially join the squad after the end of this season.

Atletico Madrid re-signed Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco, almost two years after he left to join Chinese side Dalian Yifang. The 26-year-old joined on loan until the end of the campaign.

There was a loan deal in the Bundesliga when Borussia Dortmund signed Emre Can from Juventus until season end. The deal has an obligation to buy the midfielder for €25 million.

Serie A side Fiorentina signed Ivorian forward Christian Kouame from Genoa, initially on loan. The deal will be made permanent at the end of the season. Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan also arrived at the club on a similar deal from Sassuolo.

On the other hand, former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng left Fiorentina to join Turkish giants Besiktas.

