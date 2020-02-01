Former Caps United forward Mitchel Katsvairo is reportedly trying his lucky
at Highlanders with a hope of landing a deal.
The 30-year old has been without a club since mid last year when he was released by Ngezi Platinum after failing to impress.
According the Chronicle, he is among a host of notable names undergoing trials at the Bulawayo giants. Other players include goalkeeper Chris Mverechena and 36-year old striker Mkhokheli Dube who left FC Platinum at the end of last year.
Meanwhile, Highlanders recently appointed former Harare City gaffer Mark Harrison as new head coach.