Former Caps United forward Mitchel Katsvairo is reportedly trying his lucky

at Highlanders with a hope of landing a deal.

The 30-year old has been without a club since mid last year when he was released by Ngezi Platinum after failing to impress.

According the Chronicle, he is among a host of notable names undergoing trials at the Bulawayo giants. Other players include goalkeeper Chris Mverechena and 36-year old striker Mkhokheli Dube who left FC Platinum at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Highlanders recently appointed former Harare City gaffer Mark Harrison as new head coach.

Comments

comments