Newly-appointed Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has made a frank assessment of Zimbabwe’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers group.

The Warriors were drawn in Group G of the qualifiers for the world’s biggest soccer showpiece in Qatar, alongside Ghana, South Africa and Ethopia and Logarusic admitted that the Black Stars have all it takes to top the group.

“I could not talk as a supporter, I must talk as a coach, Ghana has many quality players who play much bigger games than against South Africa, and the rest, so in the group Ghana is absolutely the favorite,” the Croatian was quoted as saying by Ghanaian publication Ghana Soccer Net.

He continued: “We have to fight for position number 2 because Ghana is definitely like to finish first”.

