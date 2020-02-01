The Zimbabwe U20 women’s team has progressed through to the first round of the World Cup qualifiers after beating Malawi 2-1 on aggregate.

The Young Mighty Warriors won 1-0 in the return fixture of the tie played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday. The team had managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Dinah Banda got the winner in the 75th minute after both sides had struggled to convert the chances that fell on their way.

The line-up was unchanged as the same team that played in Malawi a week ago, started again on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will face the winner of the tie between Ethiopia and Burundi in the first round scheduled for end of March.

Zim XI: C. Shonga (c), P. Nyamugure, P. Baison, S. Teterai, M. Bwende, F. Chezhara, V. Packry, S. Dambamuromo, T. Sakara, D. Banda, T. Bizeki.

