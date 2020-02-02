Courage Dennias has gotten a new role at Triangle United, almost two years after retiring from playing football.

The former midfielder who ended his playing career as Lowveld side’s longest-serving player is the club’s new team manager.

A statement shared on Saturday confirmed the development.

“Courage Dennias is now Triangle United Fc team manager,” confirmed Triangle United.

Dennias joined the Sugar Boys when they were still playing in the Eastern Region Division One league having spent two seasons at Caps United.

He helped the team gain promotion into the Premier League in 2012. His career has however blighted by injuries which forced him to be on the sidelines intermittently leading to his retirement in mid-2018.

