A drama-filled weekend of league football across the world has flown by and Zimbabwean flag bearers were in action for their respective sides; here is how they fared.

Knowledge Musona returned to action after last week’s injury setback and started for his Belgian side KAS Eupen in their 1-0 win over Circle Brugge.

Tinotenda Kadewere limped off in Le Havre’s goal less draw with Lens in the French Ligue 2. Details of the striker’s injury remain sketchy but reports indicate that it was a thigh problem which resulted in his withdrawal.

Marvelous Nakamba started for Aston Villa, though replaced in the 80th minute, in the English Premier League side’s 1-2 loss to Bournemouth.

Admiral Muskwe came on as a second half substitute in first game for English League 2 side Swindon Town, where he is on loan, in their 2-1 victory over Exeter City.

Victor Kamhuka played the entire 90 minutes in Ayeyawady United’s 2-1 win over defending champions Shan United in the Mynanmar League.

Teenage Hadebe also started for his Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-2 loss to Alanyaspor.

