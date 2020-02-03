Struggling Polokwane City’s woes continue after they succumbed to yet another defeat, this time a 0-1 loss to fellow relegation candidates AmaZulu.

The Limpopo-based side, home to the Zimbabwean trio of George Chigova, Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba, have lost 14 of their last 16 games in all competitions, sinking in the murky waters of relegation places in the process.

In fact, Rise and Shine are now bottom of the ABSA Premiership table with a paltry 17 points from 21 games.

Yesterday’s game presented City with a golden chance to move off the bottom of the table as they played AmaZulu, whom they are now 3 points adrift as the relegation battle escalates.

