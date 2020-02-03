Former Dynamos striker Norman Maroto believes France-based Tino Kadewere has all it takes to lead the lead the Warriors attack provided he is given the much needed support.

Kadewere’s heroics for French Ligue side Le Havre earned him a mega move to Olympique Lyon, becoming the most expensive Zimbabwean footballer ever, and Maroto insists the former Harare City man should be the Warriors number 9.

“Some players make an instant impact while for some it takes a few more games to start firing. In Tino, we have our number 9 and if it’s about building a team for the future, we have to start building our hopes on him and play him more. With the right support system, players do amazing stuff,” wrote Maroto on microblogging site Twitter.

Maroto’s comment comes at a time when some have criticized Kadewere for “failing for covert his form at club level to the gold and green Warriors strip.”

