The South African top flight entered match day 21 over the weekend and here is how Zimbabwean players in the Rainbow Nation fared for their teams.

George Chigova, Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba all played for Polokwane City as the Limpopo-based side’s woes continue in a 0-1 loss to Telent Chawapihwa’s AmaZulu.

Gabriel Nyoni received a straight red card in the first half of Maritzburg United’s 1-1 draw with Cape Town City after he accidentally stepped on the face of City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

The Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis also started for Norman Mapeza’s Chippa United in their entertaining 1-2 loss to Orlando Pirates.

The trio of Devine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa and Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri all featured in Golden Arrows’ slender 1-0 win over Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United. For Matsatsantsa, Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera took part.

Ovidy Karuru played the entire 90 minutes as Stellenbosch lost 2-1 to Black Leopards.

Elvis Chipezeze recovered from the horrific collusion with Judas Moseamedi last week but was on the bench as Baroka lost 0-1 to Highlands Park. Fellow Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini was on the bench as well for the Lions of the North.

