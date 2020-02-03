Zimbabwe’s opponents in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers, Zambia, are at risk of getting banned from all football competitions if the government continues its interference in football.

FIFA delivered a warning last week after the association had written to them, complaining of Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga’s influence in their operations.

Mulenga is reportedly wanting FAZ’s Ethics Committee to be dissolved ahead of the elective AGM in March, a notion which is opposed by incumbent FA president Andrew Kamanga.

According to state broadcaster ZNBC, FIFA’s Chief Member Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba told FAZ that should the interference continue, the world football governing body should be informed immediately for action.

Mosengo-Omba’s also urged the FA and the government to resolve their differences.

