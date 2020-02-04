Highlanders held a training session with a full squad for the first time on Monday, reports the Chronicle.

Bosso had spent the first two weeks of their pre-season camp without several stars.

Peter Muduhwa was the last player to report for duty after missing the opening part of the camp due to “pressing family commitments”. Other late comers included Mbekezeli Sibanda, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Cleopas Kapupurika and Divine Mhindirira.

Assistant coaches Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu, goalkeepers’ trainer Julius Ndlovu, as well as developmental coach Melusi Sibanda, who heads Bosso 90, have been taking charge of the team’s pre-season training as coach Mark Harrison waits for his work permit to be sorted.

Meanwhile, Highlanders are still assessing a couple of players on trials who include Mitchel Katsvairo, 36-year old Mkhokheli Dube, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, Collin Mujuru from Harare City and Humphrey Ncube.

Comments

comments