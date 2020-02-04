Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has revealed that he is hoping that newly recruited striker Ruzaign Gamildien will improve the Chilli Boys’ attacking impetus as the season reaches the business end.

The Port Elizabeth-based side have scored 14 goals form their last 21 matches, a sign of their struggles in front of goal, something which Mapeza hopes will change by the arrival of Gamildien.

“That’s why he’s here, he [Gamildien] can be the answer to our goal-scoring problem. But for him to function, he needs other players. I hope he’ll really give us something we’re looking for, a different dimension when we’re going forward.” the Zimbabwean coach told South African newspaper The Sowetan.

Chippa have now lost two consecutive games on the trot, the latest setback being a 1-2 home defeat to Orlando Pirates, in which inform Malawain Gabadinho Mhango bagged a brace.

Comments

comments