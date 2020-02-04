Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player-of-the-Month for the month of January.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at League 2 side Swindon Town from Leicester City Development side, scored for the Young Foxes in their 5-1 win over Wolves and 1-0 victory over Brighton and Albion in the first month of 2020.

Muskwe is one of seven players to be nominated for the award, having also been shortlisted for December’s Player of the Month accolade.

The shortlist

Admiral Muskwe, Leicester City

Faustino Anjorin, Chelsea

Liam Cullen, Swansea City

Shae Hutchinson, Norwich City

Ben Knight, Manchester City

Matthew Smith, Arsenal

Rayhaan Tulloch, West Bromwich Albion

