The draws for the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation cup has been conducted.

Mamelodi Sundowns who are the only Southern Africans in the last eight of the Champions League will face EgypEgypis giants Al Ahly.

Another Cosafa team Zanaco will also be involved in action, facing Pyramids of Egypt in the Confederation Cup.

Champions League Draw

Al Ahly SC (Egypt) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (S.A)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs TP Mazembe (DRC)

Zamalek SC (Egypt) vs Espérance Tunis (Tunisia)

Wydad AC (Morocco) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Confederations Cup draw

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Horoya (Guinnea)

Zanaco FC (Zambia) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Al-Nasr SC (Lybia) vs Hassania Agadir (Morocco)

Al-Masry SC (Egypt) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

