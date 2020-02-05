Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza has guided his Chippa United to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after a 3-0 victory over defending champions TS Galaxy in a first round clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

A second half brace from Augustine Kwem and a goal from man-of-the-match Ruzaigh Gamildien were all the Chilli Boys needed to progress to the next round of the competition at the expense of a battling Galaxy.

Mapeza praised his charges for a good show.

“In the second half we came with a bit of urgency and when we got the goal we sat back,” Mapeza told SuperSport TV after the game.

“It brings back the confidence after losing two league games and we have something to build on going forward,” he added

The Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis both played the entire game for the Port Elizabeth-based side.

Comments

comments