Former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro’s future at ABSA Premiership side Highlands Park is uncertain after the club’s director revealed that they are also not sure of it.

Ndoro(34) has made only 9 appearances for the Lions of the North this season and his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

“You know, at this point in time I mean the day is young, and if another team comes with an offer, we’ll have to obviously look at it. I don’t think he will go I think he will be with us for the rest of the season,” the club’s Sporting Director Brad Kaftel told South African publication Far Post.

“We’ll have to see how he does in these five months, he’s still with us in these five months you know, we want to first look into all the things including his performance,” he added.

