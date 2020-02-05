Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has not guaranteed injury returnees Khama Billiat and Itumeleng Khune‚ plus new signing Anthony Akumu game time in this weekend’s Nedbank Cup last-32 tie against Royal Eagles.

Billiat aggravated his hamstring injury on December 22 and was out of action for a month before he started training a week ago.

Khune returned to fitness last month after a long lay-off but has been kept on the bench by in-form Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Middendorp confirmed the Zimbabwean’s availability for selection but emphasised that sometimes players have to “wait for their opportunity” to play at the right time.

“So far‚ I’m aware that these questions are coming so let me put it straight in – Anthony Akumu will be in the squad‚ and Khama Billiat will be in the squad too. ‘Itu’ Khune will also be in the squad‚” he said, according to TimesLive.co.za.

“It will be the core of the players we have used in the PSL. We had no competitive game last week.

“[But] we will not set up because everybody deserves [a game].

“If it is Itu‚ Khama‚ whoever – please‚ we have a respectable team and squad for selection and sometimes players must wait for their opportunity‚ and whenever it is right.”

