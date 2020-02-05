Zifa are yet to secure a work permit for the Warriors’ new coach Zdravko Logarusic.

The gaffer is still in his home country, Croatia and will only arrive in Zimbabwe after he has been granted a work permit. He signed a two-year contract which started on February 1.

Speaking to the Herald, Zifa spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, confirmed they had started the process to get Logarusic a work permit.

“It is work in progress. We have started the process and once we have completed it we will notify you.”

The Croatian will be assisted by Joey Antipas who was the interim coach of the national team for six months last year.

Other members of the technical team include Lloyd Chitembwe as the second assistant coach, national Under 23 mentor Tonderai Ndiraya and goalkeepers trainer Pernell McKop.

