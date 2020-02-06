Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has expressed his readiness for the task but emphasized the need for unity if the team is to succeed under his tutelage.

The 54-year-old landed the biggest coaching job in Zimbabwe after being appointed by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to lead the country’s flagship football team on a 2-year performance-based contract.

“If we are to achieve anything as a nation, then I cannot do it alone. I need all the support I can get from the players, the coaching staff, the association (ZIFA), the media and all the other stakeholders” he said in an exclusive interview with Ducor Sports.

“The quality and the talent of Zimbabwean players is of high quality. If we do things together and pull in one direction, we will achieve what we want,” he added.

Logarusic also highlighted the need not to make promises but just to work and achieve the set goals.

“Having such quality and talent is a good start for any coach who wants to achieve big things. I do not want to talk much and make a thousand promises,” he said.

“It is not necessary to talk much, our job is on the field of play. I will let football do the talking; people can then judge us accordingly.” explained the Croatian.

