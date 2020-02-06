Newly appointed Highlanders coach Mark Harrison has started overseeing the club’s pre-season preparations after he received his work permit on Tuesday.

The Briton took charge of his first training session on Thursday, almost two weeks after the team returned from the end of year break.

He penned a two-year contract with the Bulawayo giants last month, replacing Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, who joined champions FC Platinum.

The club confirmed in a post on social media, saying: “Today Technical Manager Mark Harrison took charge of the infield training session for the first time.”

Assistant coaches Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu, goalkeepers’ trainer Julius Ndlovu, as well as developmental coach Melusi Sibanda, who heads Bosso 90, had been taking charge of the team’s pre-season training.

