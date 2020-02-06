The Premier Soccer League season could be delayed after Zifa’s First Instant Board said they won’t approve any local stadium which falls short of the required standards.

The majority of the stadiums in the country are in a poor state with Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo the only venue that could meet the minimum standards.

The leaves several teams with no home venues which could force the season’s start to be delayed.

Speaking to the Herald, the association’s spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela said: “This time around, we are looking at conformity with the requirements. We cannot continue compromising standards.

“Any venue, which does not meet the minimum requirements, cannot be cleared and cannot host top-flight matches, simple.

“It’s a touchy subject but, at the end of the day, standards should be kept. We are aware that we do not have good, standard facilities but we are saying, at least, some minimum expectations should be met.”

Renovations are being carried out at some stadiums including Gwanzura, Sakubva and Lafarge but the refurbishment is moving at a slow pace.

Comments

comments