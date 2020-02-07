South African Football Association president (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan says they will start implementing the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) at least from 2022.

The technology was first introduced in 2018 and it’s being used in 36 domestic leagues across the world, 11 continental competitions and four international tournaments.

Morocco is the only African country currently using VAR and goal- line technology.

Speaking in a short video uploaded by SAFA on YouTube, Jordaan explained in detail how long it will take to implement VAR into the country.

He said: “I think it may take, this year (2020) and next year (2021) for us to be VAR-ready for implementation in South Africa,” said Jordaan.

“We will work with FIFA because you must get accredited by FIFA and make sure all the infrastructure and personnel are ready.”

