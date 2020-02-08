Adam Chicksen’s competitive Warriors debut could be delayed again, but this time for a different reason.

The 28-year old UK-born defender who first played for Zimbabwe in an invitational friendly tournament in Zambia in 2018 was supposeed to make his competitive debut when the Afcon qualifiers kicked off in NNovember last year.

But the player asked to be excused as he wanted to focus on settling at his new club with the aim of extending his stay beyond January.

Things, however, took a nasty turn last month when his four-month contract was not renewed.

He has been inactive since then and this leaves him with limited chances of getting a call-up to the national team.

Regular left backs in the Warriors team Ronald Pfumbidzai and Divine Lunga have been effective everytime they feature. This gives Chicksen a mammoth task and a lot to prove to the coaches if he wants to get a place in the final squad for the upcoming back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bolton News after his departure at Wanderers, the player said he is not bitter for not having his contract renewed with the club.

He said: “The club said they wanted to go in a different direction and that’s football. There was no money issue, no falling out with anyone. I walked out with my head held high because I know I did everything I possibly could.

“I feel like I have improved, progressed, and I haven’t got a bad word to say about my time there.”

